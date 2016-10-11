But it’s the poster featuring Colin Farrell’s Percival Graves that has caused quite a stir.

A necklace with the Deathly Hallows symbol is dangling in the corner, suggesting that the mysterious Director of Magical Security has a connection to the Hallows.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the subtle Harry Potter reference in the poster…

More like this

But what could it mean...? Well, we know the Deathly Hallows consist of three objects – the elder wand, invisibility cloak and resurrection stone – which if possessed by the same wizard, guarantee eternal life. We also know that said objects were sought by Gellert Grindelwald, who had evil designs on the Hallows, and his former friend Albus Dumbledore who wanted to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

But the new poster hints that Farrell's character Graves also has an interest in the coveted objects – will it be down to Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander to stop him?

Eight other posters were also released in anticipation of the film’s release on 18 November, including portraits of Newt and Katherine Waterston’s Porpentina Goldstein.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is released in UK cinemas on 18th November