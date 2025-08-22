The Thursday Murder Club soundtrack: What music features in adaptation?
The film version of Richard Osman's novel is currently playing in select cinemas, and it includes some big hits.
The film adaptation of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club book series has been in the works since before the first novel was even published – and now the movie has arrived in select cinemas ahead of a Netflix release next week.
Of course, the film is notable for its starry cast and excellent locations– not to mention the twisty plot – but one other aspect that's worth a mention is the music featured during its runtime.
The movie features an original score penned by prolific film composer Thomas Newman – whose past work includes everything from The Shawshank Redemption to WALL-E t0 Skyfall – while there are also a number of recognisable tunes heard.
That includes music by everyone from John Lennon to Lady Gaga, plus a couple of tracks by Cat Stevens.
Read on to fund out which songs feature in the soundtrack for The Thursday Murder Club.
In addition to the score from Newman, the following tracks can all be heard in the film – it's a fairly eclectic mix!
- Disco Inferno performed by The Trammps
- Bang a Gong (Get it On) performed by T Rex
- Power to the People performed by John Lennon
- Lovedrug performed by Lady Gaga
- Wild World performed by Cat Stevens
- Oh Very Young performed by Cat Stevens
