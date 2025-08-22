The movie features an original score penned by prolific film composer Thomas Newman – whose past work includes everything from The Shawshank Redemption to WALL-E t0 Skyfall – while there are also a number of recognisable tunes heard.

That includes music by everyone from John Lennon to Lady Gaga, plus a couple of tracks by Cat Stevens.

Read on to fund out which songs feature in the soundtrack for The Thursday Murder Club.

The Thursday Murder Club soundtrack: What music features in adaptation?

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Bogdan and Helen Mirren as Elizabeth in The Thursday Murder Club. Netflix

In addition to the score from Newman, the following tracks can all be heard in the film – it's a fairly eclectic mix!

Disco Inferno performed by The Trammps

performed by The Trammps Bang a Gong (Get it On) performed by T Rex

performed by T Rex Power to the People performed by John Lennon

performed by John Lennon Lovedrug performed by Lady Gaga

performed by Lady Gaga Wild World performed by Cat Stevens

performed by Cat Stevens Oh Very Young performed by Cat Stevens

The Thursday Murder Club is now showing in select UK cinemas and will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 28th August 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

