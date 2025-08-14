The Roses is also a loose remake of the 1989 film The War of the Roses (which shared a title with the novel from which it was adapted), directed by and starring Danny DeVito.

Shaking up the story for a new generation, read on to find out how to watch The Roses in the UK.

No, The Roses will begin with an exclusive run in cinemas. The film has a worldwide release date set for Friday 29th August.

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, The Roses will most likely appear on Disney+ at some point after its theatrical run – but in the immediate future, cinemas will be the only way to see it.

For UK viewers, head to your local cinema from 29 August where The Roses is sure to be playing.

The Roses cast: who stars in the film?

The Roses boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Confirmed cast includes:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo Rose

Olivia Colman as Ivy Rose

Andy Samberg as Barry

Kate McKinnon as Amy

Allison Janney as Eleanor

Belinda Bromilow as Janice

Sunita Mani as Jane

Ncuti Gatwa as Jeffrey

Jamie Demetriou as Rory

Zoë Chao as Sally

It's a nice mix of UK and US actors - Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon both began their careers on SNL, which surprisingly isn't that different from Olivia Colman's early days. Colman was a staple of the various Mitchell and Webb sketch shows.

It's also the first film role for Ncuti Gatwa since he stepped down from Doctor Who – coincidentally coming out the same week as films starring two other Doctors, with Matt Smith in Caught Stealing and David Tennant in The Thursday Murder Club.

The Roses plot: What is it about?

Andy Samberg and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses. Searchlight Pictures

Loosely based on the 1981 Warren Adler novel, and also taking inspiration from Danny DeVito's 1989 adaptation, The Roses follows Theo and Ivy Rose as their picture-perfect relationship falls apart.

As their frustrations grow, the Roses become spikier, crueller, and more spiteful towards each other, and the game they're playing starts to leak into the lives of their friends.

Ultimately, it's a rom-com where the 'rom' takes a back seat. But that isn't to say the film doesn't have heart - taking place over a 20-year period, The Roses manages to showcase all sides of love, marriage, and friendship.

The Roses trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Roses here:

The Roses hits UK cinemas on Friday 29th August.

