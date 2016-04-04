Originally, the film-makers wanted John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr to voice the vultures, but, depending on who you talk to, either because of scheduling issues or because Lennon didn't want to play ball, it didn't happen.

Now, according to Jon Favreau, history is repeating itself.

The director of the new version of The Jungle Book says he wanted to get Paul and Ringo involved in the new movie and right the 1967 wrong – but the idea never took flight.

"We don't have the Beatle-vultures," he said in the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "I did talk about trying to get Paul and Ringo into the film, because they wanted the Beatles for the original, but I couldn't get them.

"We came to the idea too late. Maybe if there's a sequel..."

Music to our ears, Jon.

