Highlights include the roast chicken dinner engagement, some bedroom snogging and some very daft dialogue.

US network Lifetime is bringing us their interpretation (we're presuming the facts will be relatively loose) of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance blossomed.

Due to air before the Royal wedding in May, Suits star Markle will be played by Jessica Jones and Daredevil actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, while The Loch and Victoria’s Murray Fraser will star as Harry.

More like this

Advertisement

If it's even half as good as Lifetime's William & Kate – The Movie, we know we're going to be in for a treat: