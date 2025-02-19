Brady Corbet's epic The Brutalist, about a Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who immigrates to Pennsylvania, picked up some of the biggest prizes at this year's BAFTAs.

Corbet walked away with Best Director, while Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his portrayal of main character László Tóth.

The Brutalist also won the prize in the category of Best Original Score, with the film's composer Daniel Blumberg emerging victorious against Volker Bertelmann (Conclave), Camille and Clément Ducol (Emilia Pérez), Robin Carolan (Nosferatu), and Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot).

Much like the movie itself, the score embraces the contradictory forces of the titular architectural style – and is both maximal and minimal.

"We didn’t want to have ornamentation," Blumberg, who has previously worked with Corbet on the short film Gyuto, told Crack Magazine of his creative process for scoring the film. "It’s called The Brutalist, so we were trying to use quite minimal tools to portray a lot."

Meanwhile, talking about what drew him to scoring the movie, Blumberg recently told Pitchfork: "While he was writing, he sent me the script and we started discussing it.

"Since seeing [Corbet’s] first two films, I really felt that he’s someone who will make films for my generation… for the whole of my life.

"The script that Brady and [co-writer and partner] Mona [Fastvold] wrote reads really beautifully. They could publish it. The film is about an artist and the artist’s struggle, and I’ve dedicated my life to my work for better or for worse. There were definitely elements of it that I felt like I could relate to."

Read on for everything you need to know about the film's soundtrack.

The Brutalist soundtrack: Full Daniel Blumberg score

Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth in The Brutalist, wearing a cream blouse with a colourful shirt underneath and dark sunglasses.
Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth in The Brutalist. A24

The 32-track list for the film is as follows:

  1. Overture (Ship)
  2. Overture (Laszlo)
  3. Overture (Bus)
  4. Chair
  5. Van Buren’s Estate
  6. Library
  7. Jazz Club
  8. Porn
  9. Monologue
  10. Up the Hill
  11. Pennsylvania
  12. Bicycle
  13. Steel
  14. Intermission [feat John Tilbury]
  15. Erzsebet
  16. Handjob
  17. Bath
  18. Building Suite
  19. Ribbon Cutting
  20. Picnic by the Lake
  21. Gordon’s Dinner
  22. Looking at You
  23. Train Crash
  24. New York
  25. Stairs
  26. Carrara
  27. Marble
  28. Tunnel
  29. Construction
  30. Heroin
  31. Search Party
  32. Epilogue (Venice)

How to listen to The Brutalist's soundtrack

Fans can listen to the score on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music.

A 32-track Brutalist score vinyl record is set to be released on 30th May 2025 via Milan Records, and is available for pre-order now.

The Brutalist is now showing in UK cinemas.

