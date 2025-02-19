The Brutalist soundtrack: What music features in the film?
The film features a monumental score.
Brady Corbet's epic The Brutalist, about a Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who immigrates to Pennsylvania, picked up some of the biggest prizes at this year's BAFTAs.
Corbet walked away with Best Director, while Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his portrayal of main character László Tóth.
The Brutalist also won the prize in the category of Best Original Score, with the film's composer Daniel Blumberg emerging victorious against Volker Bertelmann (Conclave), Camille and Clément Ducol (Emilia Pérez), Robin Carolan (Nosferatu), and Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot).
Much like the movie itself, the score embraces the contradictory forces of the titular architectural style – and is both maximal and minimal.
"We didn’t want to have ornamentation," Blumberg, who has previously worked with Corbet on the short film Gyuto, told Crack Magazine of his creative process for scoring the film. "It’s called The Brutalist, so we were trying to use quite minimal tools to portray a lot."
Meanwhile, talking about what drew him to scoring the movie, Blumberg recently told Pitchfork: "While he was writing, he sent me the script and we started discussing it.
"Since seeing [Corbet’s] first two films, I really felt that he’s someone who will make films for my generation… for the whole of my life.
"The script that Brady and [co-writer and partner] Mona [Fastvold] wrote reads really beautifully. They could publish it. The film is about an artist and the artist’s struggle, and I’ve dedicated my life to my work for better or for worse. There were definitely elements of it that I felt like I could relate to."
Read on for everything you need to know about the film's soundtrack.
The Brutalist soundtrack: Full Daniel Blumberg score
The 32-track list for the film is as follows:
- Overture (Ship)
- Overture (Laszlo)
- Overture (Bus)
- Chair
- Van Buren’s Estate
- Library
- Jazz Club
- Porn
- Monologue
- Up the Hill
- Pennsylvania
- Bicycle
- Steel
- Intermission [feat John Tilbury]
- Erzsebet
- Handjob
- Bath
- Building Suite
- Ribbon Cutting
- Picnic by the Lake
- Gordon’s Dinner
- Looking at You
- Train Crash
- New York
- Stairs
- Carrara
- Marble
- Tunnel
- Construction
- Heroin
- Search Party
- Epilogue (Venice)
How to listen to The Brutalist's soundtrack
Fans can listen to the score on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music.
A 32-track Brutalist score vinyl record is set to be released on 30th May 2025 via Milan Records, and is available for pre-order now.
The Brutalist is now showing in UK cinemas.
