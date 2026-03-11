Marvel favourite Kathryn Hahn has been confirmed as portraying Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action Tangled production.

The American actress first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018, voicing Olivia Octavius / Doctor Octopus in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Three years laters she portrayed Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ limited series WandaVision and in the spin-off show Agatha All Along in 2024 - a role which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

A firm fan favourite for the role, rumours had been circling for some time that Kathryn was joining the cast of Tangled, and she finally confirmed the news herself with a video posted to her Instagram in which she did an outfit of the day video wearing a Mother Gothel t-shirt.

She has since changed her Instagram bio to be "mother knows best" and in a fun coincidence, her username has always been "motherhahn".

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson was briefly considered for the role back in October 2025, when development on the film resumed after a long hiatus.

But the actor was forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts tied to The Batman: Part II and the upcoming Exorcist reboot.

Joining Kathryn in the cast is Titans actress Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

The original animated Tangled film was released 16 years ago(!) in 2010 and quickly became one of the most successful Disney films of the 21st Century.

The new adaptation joins an ever growing list of live-action remakes, including The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and more recently Lilo & Stitch, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

Moana is also scheduled for the same treatment later this year, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as demi-god Maui and Catherine Laga'aia playing the title character.

The new Tangled movie will be directed by the Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey from a script draft by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson who also wrote Do Revenge and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Kristin Burr will produce for Burr! Productions, with Lucy Kitada executive producing.

A release date has not yet been scheduled for the film, but it is expected sometime in 2027.

