While it was releasing weekly last year on Prime Video, fans thought that the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty would be the last they would see of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.

However, after the finale aired it turned out that wasn't the case, as a sequel movie was announced soon after, with the cast all set to return.

Since then, there has been little news regarding progress on the film - and it seems that may be set to continue, according to Jeremiah star Gavin Casalegno.

Speaking with PEOPLE, in an interview which took place on 26 February but has just been published, Casalegno said of the movie's progress: "I’m going to be so honest, I don’t even have a script. So I don’t even know when we’re filming."

He continued: "It’s going to be like game time. Like Jenny Han calling me up and [being] like, 'Hey, by the way, you’re going to be on a plane in a week.' So, we’ll see what happens."

Casalegno also said that he has "zero clue" about what will happen in the film, although he said he was "sure" at least "one of the fan predictions is correct."

While this news is disappointing, it perhaps shouldn't be too much of a surprise. In September, creator Jenny Han told Variety that she didn't know when it would be out, adding that "I don’t think it’s safe to say next year because we haven’t filmed it yet".

She added: "I honestly, really want that extra time, because it’s just getting the actors a little bit closer to adulthood."

