While the movie is certainly one for the books and we look forward to any news regarding the sequel, Bend It Like Beckham is far from the only production that positively represents the multifaceted stories of the British South Asian community.

From recent crime drama hits like BBC's Virdee to classic films like East Is East or My Beautiful Launderette, there are some stellar examples of South Asian representation that have challenged stereotypes and provided meaningful representation – and it's time to celebrate them.

Whether you're unfamiliar with the love story of Bridgerton's Kate Sharma or haven't yet toe-tapped your way through Yesterday, here are 15 titles that deliver impactful storytelling about what it means to be South Asian in Britain and should be added to your watchlist.

1. Unicorns (2024)

Ben Hardy and Jason Patel in Unicorns.

Genre: Drama/LGBTQ+ romance

Where to watch: Netflix

Follows a queer South Asian drag performer and a single father mechanic. Explores identity, belonging and visibility for queer British South Asian communities.

2. My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)

Gordon Warnecke and Daniel Day-Lewis in My Beautiful Laundrette. Film4

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video

A young British Pakistani man runs a laundrette in Thatcher-era London while navigating romance with a former white schoolmate. Known for its frank portrayal of race, sexuality and immigrant life.

3. Four Lions (2010)

Nigel Lindsay, Kayvan Novak, Riz Ahmed, and Arsher Ali in Four Lions. Netflix

Genre: Political satire/dark comedy

Where to watch: Prime Video

A satire about a group of inept British Pakistani men aspiring to commit a terrorist act. Humanises its characters while challenging media stereotypes.

4. Polite Society (2023)

Priya Kansara as Ria Khan and Ritu Arya as Lena in Polite Society. Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features

Genre: Martial arts action comedy

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video

Follows two British Pakistani sisters in London as one plans a daring wedding heist. Blends family drama, humour and action with a celebration of South Asian culture.

5. East Is East (1999)

Chris Bisson, Archie Panjabi and Jimi Mistry in East Is East. Channel 4

Genre: Comedy-drama

Where to watch: Available to purchase and stream on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Sky Store

Set in 1970s Salford, it follows a British Pakistani family balancing cultural expectations and personal freedom. Highlights generational and cultural tensions.

6. One Day (2024)

Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day. Netflix

Genre: Romantic drama

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2024 series casts Ambika Mod as the female lead, offering meaningful representation of South Asian women in mainstream romance.

7. Bridgerton season 2 (2022)

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Genre: Period drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Features South Asian actors in lead roles within Regency-era high society. Representation is visible in casting and aesthetics rather than cultural narrative.

8. Yesterday (2019)

Himesh Patel in Yesterday. SEAC

Genre: Fantasy/musical romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Stars Himesh Patel as a British Indian musician who becomes famous after discovering he is the only person who remembers the Beatles. Lightly touches on heritage through character and family scenes.

9. Blinded by the Light (2019)

Viveik Kalra as Javed Khan in Blinded by the Light.

Genre: Musical comedy-drama

Where to watch: Prime Video via Lionsgate+

Based on Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir. Follows a British Pakistani teenager in 1980s Luton whose love for Bruce Springsteen inspires him to follow his dreams while facing racism and family expectations.

10. Matangi/Maya/MIA (2018)

Genre: Documentary

Where to watch: Available to purchase and stream on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Sky Store

Profiles British Sri Lankan Tamil rapper MIA, exploring her life, activism, and how her immigrant background shaped her music and political voice.

11. Count Abdulla (2023)

Jaime Winstone, Arian Nik and Nadia Wadia in Count Abdulla. ITVX

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: ITVX

When British Pakistani junior doctor Abdulla Khan is bitten by a vampire who is on the look for halal blood, he finds himself at a major life crossroads as he struggles to navigate his identity in terms of his career, family, culture and those around him.

12. We Are Lady Parts (2021-2024)

Lucie Shorthouse (Momtaz), Faith Omole (Bisma), Anjana Vasan (Amina), Juliette Motamed (Ayesha) and Sarah Impey (Saira) in We Are Lady Parts.

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Channel 4

Nida Manzoor's defining comedy series centres on an all-female Muslim punk band who play by their own rules. Whilst this series is very much about the diversity of London and the multifaceted Muslim experience, the comedy does aptly spotlight Amina and Saira's experiences of living their truth as South Asian women.

13. Mogul Mowgli (2020)

Riz Ahmed in Mogul Mowgli. BFI

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Available to purchase and stream on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Sky Store

Riz Ahmed stars in this mind-bending movie as a British Pakistani rapper who is struck down by an autoimmune disease. While his lifelong dreams of making it big time are threatened, this film is about much more than that as we're wrapped up in hallucinations and impactful dialogue that unpacks Partition, cultural identity and family.

14. Virdee (2025)

Aysha Kala as Saima Hyatt and Staz Nair as Harry Virdee in Virdee. BBC / Magical Society

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Based on AA Dhand's novel series, this BBC crime drama stars Staz Nair in the leading role as the titular Bradford-based detective. When a serial killer starts targeting the South Asian community in his town, he must get to grips with the investigation, as well as a mounting pile of personal family problems.

15. Man Like Mobeen (2017-2025)

Perry Fitzpatrick as Harper, Guz Khan as Mobeen and Tolu Ogunmefun as Nate in Man Like Mobeen season 5. BBC/Tiger Aspect/Khuram Mirza

Genre: Comedy-drama

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Written and created by Guz Khan, this series charts Mobeen's journey to looking after his sister singlehandedly. A former drug dealer, plenty of laughs ensue as he just tries to follow his faith and lead a good life in Small Heath.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.