Beyond Bend It Like Beckham: 15 impactful films and TV shows spotlighting South Asian Britain
Because as much as we like the classic 2002 film, it's not where representation starts and ends.
With the recent news that Bend It Like Beckham is set to get an anticipated sequel movie, there's no understating just how influential and remarkable the 2002 Gurinder Chadha-penned hit was when it was released.
Since its release more than 20 years ago, the comedy (which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley) continues to stand the test of time and for many South Asian fans, was one of the first impactful depictions of a community that we don't always get to see on our screens.
While the movie is certainly one for the books and we look forward to any news regarding the sequel, Bend It Like Beckham is far from the only production that positively represents the multifaceted stories of the British South Asian community.
From recent crime drama hits like BBC's Virdee to classic films like East Is East or My Beautiful Launderette, there are some stellar examples of South Asian representation that have challenged stereotypes and provided meaningful representation – and it's time to celebrate them.
Whether you're unfamiliar with the love story of Bridgerton's Kate Sharma or haven't yet toe-tapped your way through Yesterday, here are 15 titles that deliver impactful storytelling about what it means to be South Asian in Britain and should be added to your watchlist.
1. Unicorns (2024)
Genre: Drama/LGBTQ+ romance
Where to watch: Netflix
Follows a queer South Asian drag performer and a single father mechanic. Explores identity, belonging and visibility for queer British South Asian communities.
2. My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)
Genre: Romantic comedy-drama
Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video
A young British Pakistani man runs a laundrette in Thatcher-era London while navigating romance with a former white schoolmate. Known for its frank portrayal of race, sexuality and immigrant life.
3. Four Lions (2010)
Genre: Political satire/dark comedy
Where to watch: Prime Video
A satire about a group of inept British Pakistani men aspiring to commit a terrorist act. Humanises its characters while challenging media stereotypes.
4. Polite Society (2023)
Genre: Martial arts action comedy
Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video
Follows two British Pakistani sisters in London as one plans a daring wedding heist. Blends family drama, humour and action with a celebration of South Asian culture.
5. East Is East (1999)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Where to watch: Available to purchase and stream on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Sky Store
Set in 1970s Salford, it follows a British Pakistani family balancing cultural expectations and personal freedom. Highlights generational and cultural tensions.
6. One Day (2024)
Genre: Romantic drama
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2024 series casts Ambika Mod as the female lead, offering meaningful representation of South Asian women in mainstream romance.
7. Bridgerton season 2 (2022)
Genre: Period drama
Where to watch: Netflix
Features South Asian actors in lead roles within Regency-era high society. Representation is visible in casting and aesthetics rather than cultural narrative.
8. Yesterday (2019)
Genre: Fantasy/musical romantic comedy
Where to watch: Netflix
Stars Himesh Patel as a British Indian musician who becomes famous after discovering he is the only person who remembers the Beatles. Lightly touches on heritage through character and family scenes.
9. Blinded by the Light (2019)
Genre: Musical comedy-drama
Where to watch: Prime Video via Lionsgate+
Based on Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir. Follows a British Pakistani teenager in 1980s Luton whose love for Bruce Springsteen inspires him to follow his dreams while facing racism and family expectations.
10. Matangi/Maya/MIA (2018)
Genre: Documentary
Where to watch: Available to purchase and stream on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Sky Store
Profiles British Sri Lankan Tamil rapper MIA, exploring her life, activism, and how her immigrant background shaped her music and political voice.
11. Count Abdulla (2023)
Genre: Comedy
Where to watch: ITVX
When British Pakistani junior doctor Abdulla Khan is bitten by a vampire who is on the look for halal blood, he finds himself at a major life crossroads as he struggles to navigate his identity in terms of his career, family, culture and those around him.
12. We Are Lady Parts (2021-2024)
Genre: Comedy
Where to watch: Channel 4
Nida Manzoor's defining comedy series centres on an all-female Muslim punk band who play by their own rules. Whilst this series is very much about the diversity of London and the multifaceted Muslim experience, the comedy does aptly spotlight Amina and Saira's experiences of living their truth as South Asian women.
13. Mogul Mowgli (2020)
Genre: Drama
Where to watch: Available to purchase and stream on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Sky Store
Riz Ahmed stars in this mind-bending movie as a British Pakistani rapper who is struck down by an autoimmune disease. While his lifelong dreams of making it big time are threatened, this film is about much more than that as we're wrapped up in hallucinations and impactful dialogue that unpacks Partition, cultural identity and family.
14. Virdee (2025)
Genre: Drama
Where to watch: BBC iPlayer
Based on AA Dhand's novel series, this BBC crime drama stars Staz Nair in the leading role as the titular Bradford-based detective. When a serial killer starts targeting the South Asian community in his town, he must get to grips with the investigation, as well as a mounting pile of personal family problems.
15. Man Like Mobeen (2017-2025)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Where to watch: BBC iPlayer
Written and created by Guz Khan, this series charts Mobeen's journey to looking after his sister singlehandedly. A former drug dealer, plenty of laughs ensue as he just tries to follow his faith and lead a good life in Small Heath.
