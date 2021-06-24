Sophie Turner joins Riverdale and Stranger Things stars in new Netflix movie Strangers

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has been cast in the upcoming Netflix movie Strangers alongside Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke.

As reported by Deadline, Turner will play a small role in the film, which is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great) and is described as a “Hitchock-ian dark comedy”.

The film will reportedly centre on two very different girls (played by Mendes and Hawke) who form an alliance to go after their respective bullies, from a script by Robinson and co-writer Celeste Ballard.

It is not yet clear what Turner’s role in the film will be but it is expected to be a cameo rather than a substantial part.

Since starring as Sansa Stark on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, Turner has appeared in a number of projects, with upcoming roles including main parts in the animated sitcom The Prince and true-crime limited series The Staircase.

Strangers was first announced in October of last year and Turner is the first name to be attached other than Mendes and Hawke, who are best known for their respective roles as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale and Robin in Stranger Things.

It has not been revealed when the film will be released – or even when it will enter production – while further casting information has also not yet been announced.

Strangers is Robinson’s second film as a director following her debut with the 2019 animated comedy Someone Great, also for Netflix, while she has also served as a writer for the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder.

