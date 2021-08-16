Snake Eyes stars on what makes the prequel different to previous G.I. Joe films

The latest film in the G.I Joe franchise, Snake Eyes, is released in UK cinemas this week and, according to two of its stars, audiences should expect something very different from the previous two G.I. Joe films.

Serving as an origin story for the title character, the film explains how he became the mysterious ninja special ops agent that appears in the other movies, as he learns skills from the ancient Arashikage clan.

It also essentially serves as a reboot of the franchise, moving the films in a rather different direction with a new focus on martial arts.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, star Iko Uwais – who plays formidable Arashikage mentor Hard Master – said, “It’s gonna be great. It’s gonna be more intense. It’s a different type of action move – this is more like a martial arts movie right?

“Every single character, every single actor and actress, they can move, they can fight even if they don’t have the background for martial arts.”

One of those actresses who didn’t have a background in martial arts is Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó, who plays the Baroness – a character previously played by Sienna Miller in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

And Corberó explained that there was lots of training required to pull off some of the more elaborate stunts – especially given her complete lack of experience to begin with.

“I really enjoyed the rehearsals with Samara [Weaving],” she said. “Because I remember we had this huge action choreography. And I remember when we started doing the rehearsals we were so clumsy, it was really funny.”

And Corberó agrees with Uwais that the new film has little in common with the previous G.I. Joe movies.

“I think it’s a very different movie,” she said. “And it has nothing to do with the previous movies about G.I. Joe. We were working on that with Robert the director with the character, the Baroness.

“We knew the Baroness was played before, but we wanted to do something different, you know, starting again with the character, and I think we really managed to do that.”

Snake Eyes is set to be released in cinemas on 18th August 2021. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.