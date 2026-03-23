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The Magic Faraway Tree film writer: “The problem for kids now is that they don’t know how to be bored”
"We were just not finished with Ghosts. We thought about a stage show for a bit and then eventually had a great idea for a movie. It’s the right sort of different flavour to the TV show."
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Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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