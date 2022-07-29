Sex Education's Emma Mackey stars in teaser for new movie Eiffel

Mackey stars as Gustave Eiffel's childhood sweetheart Adrienne Bourgès, with the film exploring how the rekindling of their relationship inspired the title character to design his famous landmark.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey is making her French-language debut in the upcoming film Eiffel, and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from the movie.

In the clip, we see Eiffel (played by Romain Duris) ask Bourgès to dance – during which they have a rather frank discussion.

"People are watching us," she warns him before they exchange a few pleasantries.

Eventually, Eiffel attempts to arrange a meeting between him and Bourgès for later in the evening, telling her: "There's an inn at Batignolles, Les Aracias. Meet me there."

Bourgès, however, quickly shoots him down.

"Stop," she says. "I have a life, I have a husband. It's in the past, Gustave."

You can watch the clip in full below.

The film, which is directed by Martin Bourboulon, was originally released in France last year and will launch in UK cinemas on Friday 12th August 2022.

The official synopsis reads: "Having just finished the Statue of Liberty, Gustave Eiffel is at the peak of his career.

"Everything changes the day he crosses paths with his love and their forbidden relationship inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever."

Mackey is a fluent French speaker, having been born in Le Mans to a French father – but this is the first time she's acted in a French film.

Eiffel is released in UK cinemas on Friday 12th August 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

