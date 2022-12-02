We've already seen Spirited , a modern reimagining starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds on Apple TV+, and now – not to be outdone by its streaming rival – Netflix has released a new animated musical version titled Scrooge: A Christmas Carol .

Hardly a Christmas goes by without at least one new screen version of the classic Dickens tale A Christmas Carol, and 2022 is no different.

The film is actually based on the previous 1970 version starring Albert Finney as Ebenezer Scrooge, which featured several songs written by Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse – and all those songs are also heard in the new film, sung by a star-studded cast that includes Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, and Johnny Flynn.

The soundtrack is released digitally on Friday 2nd December – the same day the film arrives on Netflix – with a CD version expected to follow not long afterward.

The Scrooge: A Christmas Carol soundtrack is available to buy now, and you can find the full tracklisting below.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol soundtrack

I Love Christmas performed by Fra Fee

performed by Fra Fee Christmas Children performed by Johnny Flynn

performed by Johnny Flynn Tell Me performed by Luke Evans

performed by Luke Evans Christmas Wishes performed by Jemima Lucy Newman

performed by Jemima Lucy Newman Happiness performed by Luke Evans & Jessie Buckley

performed by Luke Evans & Jessie Buckley Later Never Comes performed by Luke Evans & Jessie Buckley

performed by Luke Evans & Jessie Buckley I Like Life performed by Trevor Dion Nicholas

performed by Trevor Dion Nicholas The Beautiful Day performed by Oliver Jenkins

performed by Oliver Jenkins Thank You Very Much performed by Giles Terera

performed by Giles Terera I’ll Begin Again performed by Luke Evans

performed by Luke Evans I Love Christmas (Closing Titles) performed by Trevor Dion Nicholas

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol soundtrack is available to buy now.

Scrooge is streaming now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.