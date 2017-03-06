There might not be an end credits scene playing after Logan in cinemas, but there is a teaser for Deadpool 2 showing at the beginning – and it promises a return to mockery and cheekiness for Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson.

Advertisement

The clip kicks off with the Merc with a Mouth listening to the St. Elmo's Fire theme song when he spots a man being robbed at gunpoint. He then runs into a phone booth to change as the Superman theme tune plays, flashing his rear end and taking an implausibly long time to get dressed and save the day.