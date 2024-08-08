"He was the embodiment of agape, literally the Platonic ideal of spousal or familiar love," the actor’s family said in a statement to PEOPLE, adding that they "felt so lucky, so blessed, to experience that; so lucky and so blessed to know him".

Logan played JR Hale, a hipster valet parking attendant, on the ABC detective show, featuring in seasons 4 and 5 before leaving in 1963.

He succeeded Kookie, played by Edward Byrnes, who left the job to become a full-fledged investigator.

Alongside 77 Sunset Strip, Logan also appeared in ABC’s Maverick, Surfside 6, and Claudelle.

The actor also appeared in the 1975 family adventure drama Wilderness Family and its two sequels The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family and Mountain Family Robinson, starring as construction worker Skip Robinson in the trio of films.

He also played Jericho Jones in NBC’s Daniel Boone TV series and starred in the movies The Bridge at Remangen and Catlow.

Other credits include the 1976 western adventure Across the Great Divide and the 1978 family adventure The Sea Gypsies, and appearances in shows including Dr Kildare and Mr Novak.

Born in Brooklyn, New York City, in 1941, Logan and his family moved to Los Angeles when he was a teenager.

He accepted a baseball scholarship to the University of Arizona, but ended up at Los Angeles City College instead.

At a restaurant one night, he caught the eye of a talent scout from Warner Bros and signed a contract, which led to the start of his career in Hollywood.

Alongside acting, he joined the crew on the racing yacht Ticonderoga for its record-setting trans-Pacific run to Tahiti in 1964.

The star met his wife, Alina, while on the set of the 1986 film A Night in Heaven, before tying the knot in 1985.

Alongside his wife, Logan is survived by his children Anthony and Courtney, and his daughter-in-law Hayley and granddaughters, Elsa, Ingrid and Alma.