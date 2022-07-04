Jenny Agutter is this week's Radio Times cover star

More than 50 years after The Railway Children stole the nation’s hearts – with Agutter running through a cloud of steam crying, "Daddy! My Daddy!" – the actress talks about working with Sheridan Smith, managing COVID and returning to the story that made her career.

Ahead of the cinematic release of the much-anticipated film The Railway Children Return , the new issue of Radio Times magazine spoke to Jenny Agutter, who is reprising her role as Bobbi.

Plus, Beau Gadsdon, the young star of The Railway Children Returns, discusses meeting Agutter on set at Oakworth Station and how her character Lily – a gutsy, outspoken evacuee from Manchester – is a role model for young audiences.

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

James May talks about selling his cars, retirement, not being an entitled middle-aged bore and cycling whilst inebriated: “You can’t go around going, ‘Oh, isn’t it all wonderful, the locals are so friendly’, because it’s just insulting b******s. I’m very conscious of not being an entitled, middle-aged, white bore.”

Martin Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell discuss drawing on their own experiences as parents for Breeders, anger management and what they wish they’d known. Freeman explains: “Parenting taught me that, having thought I was a good person for 30-plus years, actually I’m not that good... I found I was amazingly quick to anger. I always knew it but it was like a rocket.”

Ahead of Netflix’s release of Persuasion, Ben Bailey Smith talks about growing up with his novelist sister and why Jane Austen fans are in for a shock: “I always wanted to do a period thing. But if you’re where I’m from, and you look how I look, that door was just never open.”

The Railway Children Return is released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th July 2022. Visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

