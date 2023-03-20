The actor, who was best known for starring as an Ewok in Return of the Jedi, was taken to hospital where he was declared brain dead. His life support machine was switched off on Sunday (19th March), his family confirmed.

Grant's daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told the publication: "I'm devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone's face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad.

She added: He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight."

His girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, described him as "the love of my life" and "the funniest man I know." She continued: "He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."

As well as starring in Return of the Jedi, Grant’s other acting credits include the 1988 film Willow with Val Kilmer and 1985 Tom Cruise movie Legend. He also played a goblin in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Grant had a history of drug and alcohol addiction. In 2014, he spoke out about how his life had spiralled out of control after breaking up with his wife, telling the Sunday Mirror at the time: "I need help. I've been on cocaine and it has just got worse. I'm drinking and smoking what I can get."

He continued: "I had a family, I was married, now I'm divorced. I've lost everything. I've not got anything, my things, pictures, clothes are all over the place. I don't know what I want at the moment. I had money, I blew it all."

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria and his children, as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.