The pair walked out in their costumes from Cats, looking decidedly unimpressed, as they approached the microphone to reveal who won the Oscar for Visual Effects.

While the audience in Los Angeles erupted with laughter, they stood stock still, with their "paws" raised.

They said: "As cast members of Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects."

Corden and Wilson received a rapturous round of applause before they went on to read out the nominees.

When the camera returned to them, they played with the microphone, as if it was a cat toy.

In the end, the Oscar went to 1917 but viewers couldn't help tweet about the hilarious moment.