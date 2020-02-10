As if by magic, the rapper popped up on stage and performed a live rendition of the popular 2002 track.

But viewers both in the star-studded audience and at home were completely baffled by the random performance and couldn't help but share their feelings.

Some eagle-eyed viewers found Martin Scorsese's and Idina Menzel's reactions particularly notable.

One viewer added: "I am loving everyone’s collective confusion about that Eminem performance #Oscars."

A second commented: "EMINEM IS SINGING LOSE YOURSELF what a f*****g plot twist !! #Oscars."

Eminem won an Oscar for the 8 Mile track 17 years ago.

However, he never showed up for the 2003 ceremony during which he won Best Original Song.

He was the first ever hip-hop artist to win in that category.

Eminem himself tweeted about his surprising performance, noting how he couldn't turn up the first time around.

Not completely random then all along.