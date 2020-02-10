Eminem makes surprise appearance at the Oscars and viewers are confused
Why was he there?
Eminem appeared at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday 9th February but it was a confusing time for all.
Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a segment about songs that made movies - think Footloose and I Will Always Love You - but it finished with a tantalising clip from 8 Mile, which appeared to be introducing Eminem's hit song, Lose Yourself.
As if by magic, the rapper popped up on stage and performed a live rendition of the popular 2002 track.
But viewers both in the star-studded audience and at home were completely baffled by the random performance and couldn't help but share their feelings.
Some eagle-eyed viewers found Martin Scorsese's and Idina Menzel's reactions particularly notable.
One viewer added: "I am loving everyone’s collective confusion about that Eminem performance #Oscars."
A second commented: "EMINEM IS SINGING LOSE YOURSELF what a f*****g plot twist !! #Oscars."
Eminem won an Oscar for the 8 Mile track 17 years ago.
However, he never showed up for the 2003 ceremony during which he won Best Original Song.
He was the first ever hip-hop artist to win in that category.
Eminem himself tweeted about his surprising performance, noting how he couldn't turn up the first time around.
Not completely random then all along.