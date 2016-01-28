Olivia Colman and Bill Nighy scribble away for National Doodle Day
Even Game of Thrones' hard-nosed Bronn has drawn something lovely to raise money for Epilepsy Action...
Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Joanna Lumley are among the famous faces scribbling away to raise money for Epilepsy Action.
Their sketches will feature alongside doodles from many more celebs including Miriam Margolyes, Jose Mourinho, Frank Skinner, Alison Steadman, Bertie Carvel and Toby Jones, in a three-day eBay auction starting on National Doodle Day, Friday 5th February, until Sunday 7th February.
Here's Joanna Lumley's doodle...
And Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman's...
And Jerome Flynn's... (we're pretty sure Game of Thrones' Bronn wouldn't draw something this nice...)
Other celebrities who have sketched for National Doodle Day in previous years include Mary Berry, Steven Gerrard, Rita Ora, Stephen Fry, Eddie Redmayne and Sophie Dahl.
Holly Rawlings, from Epilepsy Action, said: “Every year we are overwhelmed with doodle-tastic support from celebrities, and always look forward to seeing them all flooding in. National Doodle Day gives everyone a chance to get their hands on an original piece of art by their favourite celebrities. It also raises incredibly valuable funds for people affected by epilepsy all over the UK.”