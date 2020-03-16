She has urged people to look after themselves and "do take this seriously," as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise around the world.

Kurylenko rose to international fame as the female lead in 2008's Quantum of Solace, Daniel Craig's second film in the role of James Bond.

Since then, she has appeared in the Tom Cruise sci-fi film Oblivion as well as Armando Ianucci's The Death of Stalin and Johnny English Strikes Again.

It is unclear where exactly Kurylenko contacted the virus, but she joins Tom Hanks on the list of well-known actors to test positive.

Cases of coronavirus have now reached 160,000 worldwide, with over a thousand in the UK alone.

Starting from today, the British government will hold a televised press conference every afternoon, updating citizens on latest developments and how to protect themselves.

Major sporting events and films have been delayed in a bid to slow the virus, with attendance of any large gatherings firmly advised against.

Kurylenko's news follows the release date delay of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die due to to the viral pandemic.