“Chris Eubank is not only a national treasure but also one who has seen action for most of his life, and his larger-than-life personality would be perfect as the next James Bond,” says the petition titled “Cast Chris Eubank Snr as the next James Bond”.

Why have over 600 people signed it? Well, like all James Bonds, it probably stems from Eubank’s appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox. The former boxer is enjoying a resurgence in popularity after his performance on the C4 show, which included asking his son what a Ryvita is and dancing to the Love Island theme song.

Unfortunately, Eubank wasn’t available for comment, but we can only assume he’d be Simply the Best in the role.

Advertisement

Do YOU think Eubank would be the ultimate Bond? Of course you do – but would he be better than the likes of Tom Hardy? Vote who you want to join Her Majesty’s secret service below…