The rumours seem to have originated when Daniel Radcliffe told TV Guide that he believes there will "definitely" be another version of Harry Potter within his lifetime, once the "sacred varnish" wears off the originals. He thinks that "a series with the older generation, that could be very cool."

This may be what led to We Got This Covered reporting that the studio was in the early stages of developing a Harry Potter TV show for their new streaming service. The site claimed the series would be a prequel to the film, taking place at Hogwarts with all-new characters.

J.K. Rowling had previously debunked the rumours of a TV show on Twitter in 2015, responding to a fan’s question about when the TV show would happen, "Right after the opera, Potter-on-ice and the interpretative dance version of Beedle The Bard #NotActuallyHappening."

More like this

Advertisement

So Hogwarts won’t be brought to the small screen anytime soon. But it’s not all bad news for Harry Potter fans – we’ve still got Fantastic Beasts 3 to look forward to, confirmed for release on November 12 2021.