No Man of God: Release date, cast and trailer for latest film about serial killer Ted Bundy

There has been no shortage of films and TV series about serial killer Ted Bundy in recent years: from the Zac Efron-starring movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile to the Netflix documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, there have been a string of projects focusing on his crimes.

The latest film to explore the killer is No Man of God, which follows Bundy’s unusual relationship with FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier – to whom he gave details of his crimes in the five years leading up to his death sentence.

The film stars Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood as Hagmaier and is directed by Amber Sealey – read on for everything you need to know, including how to watch it and who else is in the cast.

No Man of God release date

In the US, the film is released in cinemas on Friday 27th August, but those of us on this side of the Atlantic have a little longer to wait before we can see it.

After having its UK Premiere at FrightFest, the film will be available digitally from Monday 13th September, followed by a Blu-Ray and DVD released on 25th October. It appears that there is no planned theatrical release in the UK – but should that change we’ll update this page accordingly.

No Man of God cast

The biggest name in the cast is Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, who takes on the role of FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier, while Ted Bundy is played by The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star Luke Kirby.

The cast also includes X-Files and Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick as GBI Agent Roger Depue, Boardwalk Empire’s Aleksa Palladino as a fictionalised version of Bundy’s appeal lawyer and Boston Legal star Christian Clemenson as evangelical psychologist James Dobson.

No Man of God plot

The film follows a series of conversations between Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier over the course of five years, in which the former gave details of his crimes prior to his execution in 1989.

The official synopsis reads: “Sentenced to death by electrocution, serial killer Ted Bundy develops a strange and complicated relationship with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier while detailing his heinous crimes.”

Speaking about the film to Entertainment Weekly back in April, Wood explained: “The film is really comprised of a series of conversations and those conversations are lifted in part from real conversations and then recollections from Bill of these conversations.”

And director Amber Sealey added: “Bill Hagmaier is the man who’s credited with getting Ted Bundy to come clean about his crimes right before his execution. Even though Bill himself is a very religious, very good, very honourable person, he had to forge a friendship with Bundy, in a way, in order to get close enough to him in order for Bundy to feel safe enough to come clean. And he did.”

No Man of God trailer

You can check out a trailer for the film below – which offers a first glimpse of Hagmaier’s experiences speaking to Bundy.

No Man of God is released digitally in the UK on Monday 13th September 2021. Want more? Check out our dedicated Film page or our full TV Guide.