But she will be back for the upcoming seventh movie, for which she's "grateful".

"Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it," Campbell told PEOPLE at the premiere of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles on Thursday (30th May).

She continued: "I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I'm grateful to be able to step in into Sidney's shoes again and tell her story."

Speaking about her character, she added that Sidney is "so strong" and has "inspired a lot of people."

"I meet a lot of fans who say her strength has helped them get through tough times, and it means more than I could ever have imagined to some people," she added.

Neve Campbell in Scream. Paramount Pictures

In 2022, news broke that Campbell would not be returning for Scream VI due to a salary dispute.

The actor released a statement (via Deadline): "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Campbell added: "It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

She announced her return for Scream 7 back in March, writing on Instagram: "I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!"

She continued: "It's always been such a blast and an honour to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned."

Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson added: "It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, Scream, was directed by the legendary Wes Craven. I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise.

"I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can't wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire Scream family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the Scream franchise. Thank you to all the Scream fans. You are the gift that keeps giving."

