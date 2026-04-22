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Michael soundtrack: All the songs in the King of Pop's biopic
The new film includes renditions of everything from Jackson 5 hit I'll Be There to iconic solo numbers such as Billie Jean and Thriller.
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Published: Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 10:27 am
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