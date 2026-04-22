Biopics of legendary musicians are always likely to feature pretty impressive soundtracks – and that's certainly the case when it comes to the new film about Michael Jackson.

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Though the King of Pop's legacy has been complicated by a string of serious allegations against him, few would deny that he delivered some of the finest pop songs ever released – and several of them are included in the controversial film.

From early hits with the Jackson 5 such as I'll Be There to his iconic solo hits such as Billie Jean and Thriller, the film is packed with tremendous tunes from throughout his career.

Michael's own nephew Jaafar Jackson takes on the title tole in the film – with child star Juliano Krue Valdi playing the younger version – and sings his own renditions of some of those major hits.

Read on for all the songs that feature.

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Michael soundtrack: all the songs in the King of Pop's biopic

You can find the full track list below – while it is also available to purchase on Amazon.

I’ll Be There – Jackson 5

Never Can Say Goodbye – Jackson 5

Who’s Lovin’ You – Jackson 5

Medley: I Want You Back/ABC/The Love You Save (Live) – The Jacksons

Ben (Live) – The Jacksons

Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough – Michael Jackson

Beat It – Michael Jackson

Thriller – Michael Jackson

Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

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Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson

Human Nature – Michael Jackson

Workin’ Day and Night – Michael Jackson

Bad – Michael Jackson

Michael is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 22 April.

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