"We're planning to do Creed 4 right now, and we have a really good story, really good plot," Winkler said.

The producer, who worked on all three Creed films and five Rocky films, noted that he is "not supposed to say" but that Jordan "will be" returning to direct the fourth instalment.

The Creed team is planning to go into pre-production "about a year from now", according to the producer, after having to put production on hold due to the WGA strike, which has since reached a deal.

Creed 3 marked Jordan's directorial debut, with him expected to take the helm once more.

This comes after the global success of Creed 3, which saw Jordan reprise his role as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed as he took on an old friend, Damian Anderson, in a boxing match.

Jordan previously confirmed plans for a fourth instalment of the Creed movies were in the works earlier this year.

When asked if there were plans for a fourth film or a potential spin-off, Jordan told IGN: "I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure."

The actor also hinted to Deadline earlier this year about expanding the Creed Universe.

"Building the Creed universe is something that I'm really excited about," he told the publication.

