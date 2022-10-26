Lyle, Lyle Crocodile soundtrack: all the songs in the family film
The family film includes several new songs composed by The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
If you've ever wanted to see Javier Bardem have a sing-song with a CGI crocodile then you're in luck – because that's exactly what you'll get if you take a trip to the pictures to see Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, which is currently playing in UK cinemas
The family film – which is based on a beloved children's book – is very much an all-singing, all-dancing affair, with a soundtrack that's sure to have you tapping your toes.
In addition to some familiar hits, the film includes several new songs composed by The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, many of them sung by Shawn Mendes as the titular reptile and Bardem as his eccentric owner.
You can check out the full tracklist below – and you can listen to the full Lyle, Lyle Crocodile soundtrack on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer and TIDAL.
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile soundtrack
Top Of The World – performed by Shawn Mendes
I Like It Like That – performed by Pete Rodriguez
Take A Look At Us Now – performed by Javier Bardem & Shawn Mendes
Heartbeat – performed by Shawn Mendes
Bye Bye Bye – performed by Claire Rosinkranz
Sir Duke – performed by Stevie Wonder
Rip Up The Recipe – performed by Shawn Mendes & Constance Wu
We Made It – performed by Anthony Ramos
Steppin’ Out – performed by The Gap Band
Take A Look At Us Now (Reprise) – performed by Javier Bardem & Shawn Mendes
Express Yourself – performed by Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd. Street Rhythm Band
Take A Look At Us Now (Lyle Reprise) – performed by Shawn Mendes
Carried Away – performed by Shawn Mendes
Take A Look At Us Now (Finale) – performed by Shawn Mendes & Winslow Fegley & Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Ensemble
Crocodile Rock – performed by Elton John
The Lyle, Lyle Crocodile soundtrack is available now on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, and TIDAL.
