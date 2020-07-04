"Satisfied. I'll never top it, as long as I live," he said, praising crew members and Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the part of Angelica as part of the original Hamilton cast.

Miranda also revealed the song that he perhaps had the least fun writing: 'Say No To This,' in which Hamilton embarks on a marital affair.

"Hey, did you grow up Catholic? Imagine having to write Say No To This," he tweeted. "I felt like sh** for days."

With infinite opportunities to be in The Room Where It Happens, now the Hamilton experience is available to stream for just £5.99 a month (or £59.99 a year) - with plenty of previously unseen Hamilton content for fans to get their teeth into, including moments in the musical that aren't included in the Grammy-winning cast soundtrack recording.

The Pulitzer-winning musical focuses on the rags-to-riches tale of Hamilton, an orphan from the Caribbean who travelled to New York to continue his education, before getting swept up in the American Revolution and going on to becoming George Washington's right-hand man and a Founding Father in his own right.

You can read our Hamilton review here and check out Miranda's watchalong reveals over on Twitter.

The Hamilton movie is available to stream now on Disney+.