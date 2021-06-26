Emily in Paris star teams up with Lena Dunham for Polly Pocket movie

Polly Pocket is being adapted into a new live-action film that will be written and directed by Lena Dunham and star Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins.

Dunham’s production company Good Thing Going will also produce the movie, which will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham said in a statement.

“I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Collins – who will also produce the film as well as starring as the title role – added: “I’m so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team. Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

Polly Pocket is a toy brand by Mattel that was created in 1991. It has led to an animated TV series and YouTube content.

“Polly Pocket is an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades,” said Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. “The incredible nostalgia that Polly evokes, coupled with Lena’s fresh approach and Lily’s take on the character, will introduce an entirely new interpretation of this classic brand to audiences. We look forward to working with MGM to produce a feature film that will appeal to the whole family.”

Meanwhile, Collins continues to film season two of Netflix hit Emily in Paris, for which she her earned her second Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Girls creator Dunham has written and directed upcoming comedy Sharp Stick, in which she also features, co-starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal, Scott Speedman and Kristine Froseth (The Society).

