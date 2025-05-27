The film broadly follows the same story as the 2002 original animation about a lonely Hawaiian girl and the unlikely bond she forms with the illegal alien experiment she adopts as her pet, although there have been one or two changes made for the new version.

But one thing that it very much has in common with the original is the presence of numerous Elvis Presley classics in the soundtrack, including Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog and (You’re the) Devil in Disguise.

Read on for the full soundtrack for the new film – and a reminder of which tracks appeared in the original.

Lilo & Stitch live-action soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs included in the soundtrack below:

He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a Me Stitch performed by Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

performed by Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus Heartbreak Hotel performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Uptown Funk performed by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars

performed by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars Ama’Ama performed by Israel 'IZ' Kamakawiwo’ole

performed by Israel 'IZ' Kamakawiwo’ole Henehene Kou ‘Aka performed by ‘O’oe Carr, Kai Kalama, Marcela Biven, Kanoa Goo, Katherine Mills, Chase Keoki Wang and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

performed by ‘O’oe Carr, Kai Kalama, Marcela Biven, Kanoa Goo, Katherine Mills, Chase Keoki Wang and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus Stuck on You performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Hound Dog performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Aloha ‘Oe written by Queen Lili’uokalani, performed by The Rose Ensemble

written by Queen Lili’uokalani, performed by The Rose Ensemble (You’re the) Devil in Disguise performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Suspicious Minds performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Get on Down performed by Rokotto

performed by Rokotto Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride performed by Iam Tongi and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

performed by Iam Tongi and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus Burning Love performed by Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm (produced by Bruno Mars)

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Which songs were in the original animated Lilo & Stitch?

Lilo & Stitch. Disney

If you're wondering which numbers appeared in the animated Lilo & Stitch, you can find the soundtrack for the original below – you'll notice a fair bit of crossover when it comes to the Elvis songs that are included.

Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride performed by Alan Silvestri, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, The Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus

performed by Alan Silvestri, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, The Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus Stuck on You performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Burning Love performed by Wynonna Judd

performed by Wynonna Judd Suspicious Minds performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Heartbreak Hotel performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley (You're the) Devil in Disguise performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley He Mele No Lilo performed by Alan Silvestri, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, The Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus

performed by Alan Silvestri, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, The Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus Hound Dog performed by Elvis Presley

performed by Elvis Presley Can't Help Falling in Love performed by A-Teens

Lilo & Stitch is now showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.