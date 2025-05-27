Lilo & Stitch soundtrack: All the songs featured in remake and original
Elvis once again features heavily in the new live-action version.
After the disappointing performance of Snow White at the box office, Disney had a lot riding on the new live-action version of Lilo & Stitch – and it's safe to say that it has already proved its worth.
Over its first weekend, the film managed a total gross of a whopping $341m (£252m), breaking the US record for Memorial Day weekend releases and putting it well on its way to becoming one of the biggest cinema hits of the year.
The film broadly follows the same story as the 2002 original animation about a lonely Hawaiian girl and the unlikely bond she forms with the illegal alien experiment she adopts as her pet, although there have been one or two changes made for the new version.
But one thing that it very much has in common with the original is the presence of numerous Elvis Presley classics in the soundtrack, including Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog and (You’re the) Devil in Disguise.
Read on for the full soundtrack for the new film – and a reminder of which tracks appeared in the original.
Lilo & Stitch live-action soundtrack
You can find the full list of songs included in the soundtrack below:
- He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a Me Stitch performed by Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus
- Heartbreak Hotel performed by Elvis Presley
- Uptown Funk performed by Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars
- Ama’Ama performed by Israel 'IZ' Kamakawiwo’ole
- Henehene Kou ‘Aka performed by ‘O’oe Carr, Kai Kalama, Marcela Biven, Kanoa Goo, Katherine Mills, Chase Keoki Wang and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus
- Stuck on You performed by Elvis Presley
- Hound Dog performed by Elvis Presley
- Aloha ‘Oe written by Queen Lili’uokalani, performed by The Rose Ensemble
- (You’re the) Devil in Disguise performed by Elvis Presley
- Suspicious Minds performed by Elvis Presley
- Get on Down performed by Rokotto
- Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride performed by Iam Tongi and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus
- Burning Love performed by Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm (produced by Bruno Mars)
Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025
Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less.
Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account.
It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm.
Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member.
Which songs were in the original animated Lilo & Stitch?
If you're wondering which numbers appeared in the animated Lilo & Stitch, you can find the soundtrack for the original below – you'll notice a fair bit of crossover when it comes to the Elvis songs that are included.
- Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride performed by Alan Silvestri, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, The Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus
- Stuck on You performed by Elvis Presley
- Burning Love performed by Wynonna Judd
- Suspicious Minds performed by Elvis Presley
- Heartbreak Hotel performed by Elvis Presley
- (You're the) Devil in Disguise performed by Elvis Presley
- He Mele No Lilo performed by Alan Silvestri, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, The Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus
- Hound Dog performed by Elvis Presley
- Can't Help Falling in Love performed by A-Teens
Lilo & Stitch is now showing in UK cinemas.
If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.