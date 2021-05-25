First trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho spells trouble for Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith and Thomasin Mckenzie
The psychological horror is dripping in style and, apparently, plenty of twists.
It’s been a good day for trailers. We got our first look at Karen Gillan kicking ass in the trailer for upcoming action flick Gunpowder Milkshake, and now Universal has released the trailer for Edgar Wright’s psychological horror, Last Night in Soho.
The star-studded thriller looks both eerily mysterious and dripping in style, promising to invite viewers on a “journey back in time.” Watch it below.
Concrete plot details for the time-bending mystery are yet to be revealed but we know it intertwines the lives of a present-day fashion designer and a ’60s singer.
The teaser shows The Queen Gambit and Peaky Blinders star Anya Taylor-Joy as the glamorous singer and JoJo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie as her present-day fan – and, apparently, imitator.
We also get our first glimpse at Matt Smith (Doctor Who, His House) who, bathed in neon red lighting and smiling creepily, definitely looks like he’ll be trouble for both women.
The late Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terrence Stamp also star.
Wright is no stranger to horror, having directed the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End). Most recently he directed petrolhead action flick Baby Driver.
The film is set to be released in cinemas – now that they’re finally open again – in October 2021 following a year-long delay due to coronavirus.
