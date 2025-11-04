Last Night in Soho star Thomasin McKenzie has been cast as Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film which will recount the origin of the legendary actor's 40-year friendship with French designer Count Hubert de Givenchy.

Ad

McKenzie – whose credits include Jojo Rabbit, Eileen and Joy – will star opposite Baby Driver and West Side Story actor Ansel Elgort in Dinner with Audrey, which will be directed by Abe Sylvia.

According to Deadline, the film will unfold "over the course of one magical, fashion-filled night in Paris" which marked the start of what would become a very fruitful decades-spanning collaborative partnership between the pair.

Michael Shannon, who worked with Sylvia on George & Tammy, is also reportedly in talks to star, although details of his role have not been disclosed at this stage. Meanwhile, the script has been penned by Kara Holden, whose previous credits include the films Carrie Pilby and Clouds.

McKenzie is not the first actor to have played Hepburn on screen, following in the footsteps of the likes of Jennifer Love Hewitt – who played the Hollywood icon in 2000 film The Audrey Hepburn Story.

Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy in Joy Netflix

Meanwhile, Rooney Mara had previously been attached to star in a movie based on Hepburn's life. It was set to be directed by Call Me By Your Name and Challengers filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, however that project did not end up moving forward.

Of course, Hepburn was one of the most legendary figures of classic Hollywood, appearing in a string of hit films including Breakfast at Tiffany's, Roman Holiday, Sabrina, My Fair Lady and Charade.

As for McKenzie, she's been carving out a successful career of her own, with other upcoming projects including acclaimed film The Testament of Anne Lee, Jimmy Carr-penned parody Fackham Hall, and Gothic horror Victorian Psycho.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.