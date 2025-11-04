❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Last Night in Soho star cast as Audrey Hepburn in new biopic about a friendship spanning four decades
Thomasin McKenzie will star opposite Ansel Elgort in the film.
Published: Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 10:49 am
Authors
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
