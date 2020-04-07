Meet the cast who are either playing humans or providing the voices of the dogs in the Lady and the Tramp remake on Disney Plus.

Tessa Thompson voices Lady

Who is Lady? A pampered American Cocker Spaniel, owned by Darling and Jim.

Where have I seen Tessa Thompson before? She played Agent M in Men in Black: International, as well as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (starting with Thor: Ragnarok).

Justin Theroux voices Tramp

Who is Tramp? A stray Schnauzer who shows Lady his side of town.

What's Justin Theroux been in? He was in The Girl on the Train and HBO's The Leftovers.

Sam Elliott voices Trusty

Who is Trusty? A sweet but clumsy Bloodhound. Good friends with Lady and Jackie.

Why do I recognise Sam Elliott? He played General Ross in the 2003 film Hulk and Beau in the Netflix sitcom The Ranch.

Ashley Jensen voices Jackie

Who is Jackie? A Scottish Terrier friend of Lady's. In the original film, this was a male dog by the name of Jock.

What's Ashley Jensen been in? She's appeared in the many works of Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras, After Life) as well as Ugly Betty. She also lent her voice to Gnomeo and Juliet.

Janelle Monáe voices Peg

Who is Peg? A Pekingese ally of Tramp's after he helps her escape the Dogcatcher.

Where do I know Janelle Monáe from? As a successful singer/songwriter, you may recognise her voice from 'We Are Young' by Fun or from her most recent album Dirty Computer.

Benedict Wong voices Bull

Who is Bull? A Bulldog that Tramp rescues from the Dogcatcher.

Why does Benedict Wong look familiar? He appeared in Doctor Strange, Marco Polo (for Netflix), Prometheus and The Martian.

Kiersey Clemons plays Darling Dear

Who is Darling? Darling is the owner of Lady, along with Jim.

Where have I seen Kiersey Clemons before? She was in Bad Neighbours 2 and had a recurring role in Amazon's Transparent.

Thomas Mann plays Jim Dear

Who is Jim? Jim owns Lady, along with Darling.

What's Thomas Mann been in? He was in Kong: Skull Island as well as Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Yvette Nicole Brown plays Aunt Sarah

Who is Sarah? Jim's aunt, who in the original film owned two conniving cats.

Where else has Yvette Nicole Brown appeared? She played Shirley Bennett in Community, not to mention her various appearances in an assortment of American shows.

F Murray Abraham plays Tony

Who is Tony? Owner of the Italian restaurant to which Tramp takes Lady for spaghetti and meatballs.

What's F. Murray Abraham been in? You most likely recognise him from Homeland, if not as Antonio Salieri from Amadeus or even his appearance in Scarface.

Ken Jeong plays Joe

Who is Joe? Joe works for Tony in his restaurant.

Where have I seen Ken Jeong? He's most famous for portraying Mr Chow in The Hangover Trilogy.

Lady and the Tramp will debut 12th November on Disney+ in the US.