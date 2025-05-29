Unlike the original films, Daniel is not the lead this time – with the star of the show for this latest offering being a new character named Li Fong, played by Ben Wang.

But he still has a key role to play in the narrative, and so some fans might be wondering how the film ties into the events of Cobra Kai, which drew to a close with its sixth season earlier this year.

Read on for everything you need to know about how Karate Kid: Legends is connected to Cobra Kai.

How is Karate Kid: Legends connected to Cobra Kai?

Technically speaking, the film is a sequel to the events of Cobra Kai – although other than a brief cameo from William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, the only character to reprise his role from the TV series in a major way is Ralph Macchio.

The film is set three years after the events of the series and largely tells a completely different story, so it's not really a sequel in the traditional sense – it's just a standalone tale set in the same universe with one returning character.

In an interview with Variety in November last year, Macchio explained that the films were in "separate ecosystems", but that Daniel was clearly the same character we had most recently seen in Cobra Kai and that the events of that show do in some way lead him to the new film.

"It was not a quick decision, because it was about protecting the Daniel LaRusso character, and finding where he would be at that point, and then protecting the whole legacy in the Miyagi-verse," he explained.

"Once we were able to line that up, for the Cobra Kai story to lead into the new film — even though they’re separate ecosystems — it all made sense for me."

(L-R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

It's also worth noting that the new film merges the timeline of Cobra Kai with the previous 2010 reboot The Karate Kid – with Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr Han from that film.

This is the first time that Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso have appeared on screen together, and that was another pull for Macchio when it came to signing on for the project.

"Working with Jackie was just super exciting," he said. "I started this on the big screen. How cool is it to get it back to the big screen?”

So, in short – while Karate Kid: Legends continues the story of Daniel LaRusso, it is otherwise fairly divorced from the events of Cobra Kai.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

The official synopsis reads: "When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father.

"But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition.

"Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown."

Karate Kid: Legends is released in UK cinemas on Friday 30th May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.