The director, whose version stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hollander, Lupita Nyong'o and Cate Blanchett, took to Facebook to say that he was "absolutely thrilled that Warner Brothers have changed the delivery date of Jungle Book: Origins."

"The ambition for this project is huge. What we are attempting is an unprecedented level of psychological and emotional nuance in morphing the phenomenal performances of our cast into the facial expressions of our animals.

"Every minute more that we have to evolve the technological pipeline will make all the difference...the evidence is there already and it's off the chain exciting, so hang on in there...This is truly next generation storytelling, and it will be the real deal!"

We have a feeling that our VHS copies of The Jungle Book animation might look even more 'retro' soon...