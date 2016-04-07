Jungle Book: Origins is pushed back an entire year – and director Andy Serkis is thrilled
The new version of Rudyard Kipling's book will be released on 19th October 2018
Hollywood is tough. Andy Serkis' Jungle Book: Origins is one of two films based on Rudyard Kipling's book, with Disney's Jon Favreau version coming out later this month.
So it's probably a good thing that Serkis's film is being pushed back from 6th October 2017 to 19th October 2018, allowing comparisons between the two to cool slightly.
The director, whose version stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hollander, Lupita Nyong'o and Cate Blanchett, took to Facebook to say that he was "absolutely thrilled that Warner Brothers have changed the delivery date of Jungle Book: Origins."
"The ambition for this project is huge. What we are attempting is an unprecedented level of psychological and emotional nuance in morphing the phenomenal performances of our cast into the facial expressions of our animals.
"Every minute more that we have to evolve the technological pipeline will make all the difference...the evidence is there already and it's off the chain exciting, so hang on in there...This is truly next generation storytelling, and it will be the real deal!"
We have a feeling that our VHS copies of The Jungle Book animation might look even more 'retro' soon...