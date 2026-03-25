Almost as soon as the first John Wick film premiered back in 2014, it became clear that the world of John Wick's vengeful assassin was one with lots of potential for expansion – and so it has proved.

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We've already been treated to three direct sequels, a spin-off movie led by Ana de Armas and a TV show centred on the franchise's iconic Continental hotel location, while a planned anime prequel also in the works.

And now we've been given a major update of another new project set within the franchise, which will see acclaimed Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen reprise his role as blind assassin Caine from the fourth movie.

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According to Deadline, the project is set to begin filming next month, while it's also now been confirmed that singer-turned-actress Rina Sawayama will be reprising her role as Akira in what looks set to be a showdown between her character and Caine.

A post-credits tease at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4 saw Akira looking to track down Caine after he had been responsible for the murder of her father earlier in the film, approaching him while wielding a knife in Paris. It certainly sets the stage for an intriguing battle!

As was initially announced last April, Yen will not only be starring in the film but also taking on directorial duties, with the script penned by Mattson Tomlin and original John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski serving as one of the producers.

Speaking about the project Yen said he had been drawn to the "contradiction" of Caine and that he thought the new film was "an opportunity to push the genre forward".

And he's not holding back when he comes to his aspirations for the project.

"My goal is to create the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made, one that honours what audiences love about John Wick while bringing a new emotional depth and visual language to the story," he said.

"As both director and actor, I’m excited to shape this chapter in a way that reflects everything I’ve learned over decades in action cinema, while building something that feels entirely new.”

While an official synopsis has not been provided at this stage, it seems likely that the film will be focusing primarily on the rivalry between Caine and Akira that was set up in the earlier film. We'll keep you updated as and when more concrete details come to light.

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