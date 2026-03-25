❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
New John Wick spin-off gets major production and cast update as popular franchise continues to grow
Donnie Yen will be starring in and directing a new spin-off based on his character Caine – and it's about to start shooting!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 10:40 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad