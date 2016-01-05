Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega and Fifty Shades of Grey lead Dakota Johnson are in the running for the Bafta Rising Star award, a prestigious film award previously won by James McAvoy, Eva Green and Tom Hardy.

Brie Larson, who has appeared in Trainwreck and 21 Jump Street, is also up for the award and is also hotly tipped to win Best Actress for her role in Room, an adaptation from Emma Donoghue's novel about a woman held captive with her young child.