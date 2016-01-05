John Boyega and Dakota Johnson nominated for Bafta Rising Star award
Brie Larson, Taron Egerton and Bel Powley also make the shortlist
Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega and Fifty Shades of Grey lead Dakota Johnson are in the running for the Bafta Rising Star award, a prestigious film award previously won by James McAvoy, Eva Green and Tom Hardy.
Brie Larson, who has appeared in Trainwreck and 21 Jump Street, is also up for the award and is also hotly tipped to win Best Actress for her role in Room, an adaptation from Emma Donoghue's novel about a woman held captive with her young child.
Also nominated for the Rising Star title, which is voted for by the public, are The Diary of a Teenage Girl's Bel Powley, and Taron Egerton, who starred alongside Colin Firth in spy film Kingsman: the Secret Service.
Last year the prize went to Jack O’Connell, who appeared in Angelina Jolie’s second world war drama Unbroken and will soon be seen in Jodie Foster’s Money Monster alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney.