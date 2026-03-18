Prime Video has revealed when fans can expect Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War to land on our screens while unveiling a first-look trailer for the highly-anticipated film.

Ad

The action thriller, which serves as a continuation of the streamer's concluded Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series, will see John Krasinski reprise his role as the titular former US Marine turned CIA Agent and is set to be released globally on the platform on 20 May.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War will follow Jack as he finds himself thrust back into the espionage world after a covert mission unveils a deadly conspiracy.

Forced to confront a rogue black-ops unit with the clock ticking down, Jack soon joins forces with his old boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and MI6 agent Emma Marlow (Sienna Miller), with the trio, as per the official synopsis "navigating a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced."

The new footage gives fans a look at returning cast members Krasinski and Pierce, as well as newcomer Miller, in action.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Other returning players include Michael Kelly (House of Cards) and Betty Gabriel (Clickbait), who are returning as private security contractor, Mike November, and CIA director Elizabeth Wright, respectively, while other new additions to the cast include Mckenna Bridger, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge and JJ Feild.

The script has been penned by Krasinski and Aaron Rabin (Nobody 2) and has been inspired by Tom Clancy's Ryanverse.

Teasing what fans can expect in an interview with Collider back in May 2025, Krasinski said: "We were so excited to do a movie. As much as the longform storytelling was a whole different ballgame to play in, it's really fun to reduce it down and condense the timeline and therefore the tension.

"So, we're getting to do all the big fun action movie stuff that we didn't get to do in a television show."

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.