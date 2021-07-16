A sequel to cult classic ’90s flick Space Jam movie is coming to cinemas – with LA Lakers star LeBron James taking over from Michael Jordan as a basketball star who joins forces with a bunch of iconic Looney Tunes characters for a must-win match.

Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck are all back for more on-court action, but many fans of the original might be wondering if Jordan himself is returning, even just for a cameo.

The Chicago Bulls legend has been heavily linked with a role, and indeed one of the film’s stars Don Cheadle recently suggested that he would be making an appearance.

“Michael Jordan is in the movie,” he told Access Hollywood. “But not in the way you’d expect it.”

So what does Cheadle mean by this rather cryptic statement? Read on for everything you need to know – as long as you’re OK with some minor Space Jam: A New Legacy spoilers.

Is Michael Jordan in Space Jam 2?

Well to put it bluntly, no – Michael Jordan is not in Space Jam: A New Legacy. At least, the basketball player Michael Jordan doesn’t appear in the film, but there is still a funny nod to the NBA icon.

During the climactic basketball match that forms much of the film’s second half, LeBron and the Tunes are being comprehensively beaten by their opponents, down by hundreds of points and with seemingly no chance of a comeback.

While discussing possible ways to get themselves back into the match at half-time, one of the Tunes stumbles on something that seems certain to work – Michael Jordan himself is in the crowd and could step in for the second half.

Naturally, LeBron and co are only too happy to share the court with a legend and so there is a huge build-up to his arrival, only for it to turn out to be… Michael B. Jordan.

That’s right, the Tunes had got the Blank Panther star mixed up with his near-namesake and had drafted him in instead of the former Chicago Bulls star – not quite the boost the team had hoped for!

