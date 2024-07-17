The film unfolds almost entirely from the perspective of the killer, who is named Johnny, and completely dispenses with a soundtrack to create something that is fairly naturalistic compared to the usual standard of the genre – even if the kills remain as brutal as ever.

Indeed, Nash has explained that he was inspired both by slow cinema and by nature documentaries when crafting the film.

"It's lulling you into a sense [that] the danger isn't quite there,” he explained during an interview with USA Today.

"When you see tourists getting really close to bears, they're just like, 'Oh, no, look, it's not doing anything. It's fine.' And then all of a sudden, the bear just turns around and charges at you.

"You're way too defenceless and you just have no idea that they're capable of this much power and brutality."

This relatively experimental approach to the genre has largely gone down well with critics – and indeed, In a Violent Nature was even named by Variety as the best horror movie of 2024 so far, although admittedly that was before the release of buzzy new film Longlegs.

But what actually happens in the film – and does the killer eventually meet his match? If you've seen the film and need a few things explained, you can read on to have the In a Violent Nature ending explained.

Warning: full spoilers for In a Violent Nature.

In a Violent Nature ending explained: What happens to Johnny?

In a Violent Nature. Altitude

By the end of the film, Johnny has killed off almost the entire group of friends – with only Kris having survived.

Before leaving the woods, she places Johnny's locket – that the group had originally taken at the start of the film – for him on a gas canister, hoping that with it back in his possession his rampage will end and he will return to his slumber.

After a heavily injured Kris escapes, she managed to flag down a woman in a pickup truck who agrees to drive her to hospital.

In the vehicle, the driver tells a story about how decades ago her brother had survived a bear mauling in the same woods – and eventually explains to Kris the concept of henhouse syndrome, which is commonly observed among predators.

She says that for reasons which aren't completely explained by science, certain animals will often go on killing rampages and kill far more prey than they can actually eat, only stopping when they find fulfilment.

Although she is talking specifically about wild animals, Kris silently seems to make the connection with Johnny – which ties in with the film's theme that humanity is not that far removed from the violent impulses of the natural world.

As to what happens to Johnny, the film ends by taking us back to the gas canister, showing that the locket is no longer there and that he has presumably reclaimed it.

On the one hand, this could suggest that he is now at peace and the rampage is over – but it's deliberately left a little ambiguous. Perhaps he is still roaming the woods, remaning unfulfilled, just like the bear from the driver's story?

With no clear answer, it's really up to the individual viewer's interpretation.

Nash himself has explained that "the final 10 minutes are what the entire film is about", and mentioned that the fact Kris still looks terrified despite the fact she's seemingly safe is key.

"It's about the fact that the monster never leaves, even after the film ends," he told The Direct. "Even if you get away, it's always gonna be there."

In a Violent Nature is now showing in UK cinemas.

In a Violent Nature is now showing in UK cinemas.