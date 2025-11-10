Ian McKellen stars in first look at "life-affirming" new film featuring Doctor Who and British comedy legends
McKellen stars alongside Roger Allam in an upcoming adaptation of stage play Frank & Percy – with the star-studded cast also including the likes of Stephen Fry, Joanna Lumley and Ncuti Gatwa.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 10 November 2025 at 11:38 am
Authors
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad