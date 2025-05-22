It's also currently forecast to be a major hit, and so you might be wondering exactly how you can watch the film, and when it might be arriving on streaming.

Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Lilo & Stitch – is it streaming?

For the time being, the only way to watch the film is in the cinema – as it has been given an exclusive theatrical release beginning from Wednesday 21st May.

The good news is that there are no shortage of places showing the film – it is playing multiple times a day at just about every cinema in the country – so just look up the latest showing times at your local multiplex for the time that suits you best.

The film will eventually be made available for rental and purchase from various Premium Video On Demand services such as Prime Video, Google Play and Sky Store, but we don't yet have a confirmed date for that digital release.

For reference, Snow White arrived on PVOD platforms on 13th May, less than two months after its theatrical release on 21st March, but given that Lilo & Stitch is forecast to perform better at the box office, it's possible fans could have to wait a little while longer this time around.

We'll keep you updated as and when we hear any updates!

When will Lilo & Stitch arrive on Disney Plus?

Lilo and Stitch. Disney

Like all Disney films, the movie will eventually be available to stream on Disney Plus – although it's not yet clear exactly when it will arrive.

Usually, the studio opts to leave a roughly three month gap between theatrical debut and Disney Plus launch, and we'd imagine they'd be looking at a similar approach in this case.

Our best guess is that we can therefore expect Lilo & Stitch to arrive on the streamer at some point in August 2025 – but we'll of course keep you updated when we catch wind of any more precise details.

In the meantime, there are a few other ways you can get your Lilo & Stitch fix on the streamer – including a 4-minute special look at the new film that takes viewers behind the scenes of the project.

And of course, you can also watch the 2002 original as well as its various direct-to-video sequels and spin-off TV shows on the streamer, so there's no shortage of material to dig into.

Lilo & Stitch trailer

If you're still deciding whether to pay a visit to the cinema or wait for streaming, then perhaps watching the below trailer might convince you one way or the other!

Lilo & Stitch is now showing in UK cinemas.

