He continued: "I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”

After Culkin walked away from Home Alone after Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the franchise continued with other lead actors in Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012) and Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. 20th Century Fox

In 2018, Ryan Reynolds was attached as a producer to Stoned Alone, which was billed as a sequel to the original film that was aimed at adults but ultimately became stuck in development hell.

In a statement at the time, the movie was said to follow “a 20-something weed-growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip”.

Columbus later told The Independent: "The reboots are just silly to me. When I read about something called Stoned Alone, they were going to do with Ryan - it was an R-rated Home Alone movie about stoners - I thought to myself, ‘This is just an insult to the art of cinema’."

