Watson congratulates Felton on his new sci-fi YouTube series Origin in the caption, and the post also includes a video of the duo sharing a skateboard in which Felton playfully scolds Watson: “Easy with the wobbling!”

Origin follows a group of outsiders, each leaving their lives behind to get a fresh start on a new planet called Thea, and also stars another Harry Potter alumn, Natalia Tena, who played Tonks.

Watson, meanwhile, can next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation as eldest sister Meg, a production which also stars Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Laura Dern and is expected to land in 2019.