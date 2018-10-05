Accessibility Links

Draco Malfoy has a Harry Potter reunion in the first trailer for YouTube series Origin

Tom Felton and Natalia Tena link up in the new sci-fi series

Natalia Tena and Tom Felton, Origin, Getty

YouTube has revealed the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi series, Origin – and it sees stars Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks) reunited on screen for the first time since their Harry Potter days.

Advertisement

The trailer shows a bunch of individuals involved in a mission to leave Earth and colonise another planet, only for their plan to get turned on its head en route, when they are awakened before the journey is complete to discover that someone (or something) is killing people on the ship. Check it out below:

Sci-fi fans will notice it’s not entirely dissimilar to George RR Martin’s upcoming Netflix show, Nightflyers

Origin is YouTube’s highest profile release yet, as they bid to enter the subscription streaming market with heavyweights Netflix and Amazon. It is helmed by Resident Evil director Paul WS Anderson and made by Left Bank Pictures – the producers of The Crown.

Advertisement

Origin debuts on YouTube Premium on 14th November

All about Origin

Natalia Tena and Tom Felton, Origin, Getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

