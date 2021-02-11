HBO boss wants Harry Potter series but confirms “no deals” are in place

Harry Potter fans eager for a Wizarding World series have done their waiting since the last film was released – 12 years of it (luckily not in Azkaban).

But it looks like they’ll have to wait some more, as HBO Max boss Casey Bloys has revealed the streamer has “no deals in place” for a Harry Potter TV show.

In an interview with EW, Bloys confirmed: “There are no deals in place. There are no writers. There’s nothing. So I can’t add anything to what everybody’s already speculating about.”

However, that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be a Harry Potter series in the future. Bloys added: “Do I want to Harry Potter series? Of course, I would take more Harry Potter. That would be great.”