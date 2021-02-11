Accessibility Links

HBO boss wants Harry Potter series but confirms “no deals” are in place

The comments come after HBO Max issued a statement stating a Harry Potter series was not in development.

Harry Potter fans eager for a Wizarding World series have done their waiting since the last film was released – 12 years of it (luckily not in Azkaban).

But it looks like they’ll have to wait some more, as HBO Max boss Casey Bloys has revealed the streamer has “no deals in place” for a Harry Potter TV show.

In an interview with EW, Bloys confirmed: “There are no deals in place. There are no writers. There’s nothing. So I can’t add anything to what everybody’s already speculating about.”

However, that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be a Harry Potter series in the future. Bloys added: “Do I want to Harry Potter series? Of course, I would take more Harry Potter. That would be great.”

Speculation about a new entry to the Harry Potter universe began when THR published a report stating a Harry Potter live-action series was in “early development” at HBO Max. The streamer then released a statement denying the rumours, which read: “There are no Harry Potter series in development, at the studio or on the streaming platform.”

Well, that settles it. At least for now. In the meantime, Harry Potter fans still have Fantastic Beasts 3 to look forward to. The last film in the franchise is set in the 1920s, before the events of the Harry Potter books, and follows eccentric Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). Its release has been moved to 15th July 2022 due to Johnny Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and filming having to be halted in the midst of the pandemic.

