A trailer has been released for upcoming sports biopic Giant, which tells the real-life story of boxing icon Prince Naseem "Naz" Hamed.

Ad

The film, which stars El-Masry (Wolf Hall) as the British Yemeni boxer and Pierce Brosnan as his trainer Brendan Ingle, follows the highs and lows of Naz’s career, charting his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Britain’s most famous Muslim sporting stars in the 1990s.

The trailer shows Brendan taking Naz under his wing, as he tells the young boxer: “100 wannabe fighters have walked through that door. You’ve got what they haven’t."

In another scene, Brendan tells him: “They hate you because you’re different. Embrace it”.

Giant also explores Naz’s turbulent relationship with Brendan, which starts to unravel as Naz finds fame.

“You shouldn’t take credit for my success”, Naz tells Brendan in the footage, to which Brendan responds: "You’re selfish and arrogant."

Brendan retorts: "You nurtured that arrogance."

Pierce Brosnan as Brendan Ingle and El-Masry as Prince Naseem "Naz" Hamed in Giant. True Brit Entertainment/ YouTube.

Alongside El-Masry and Brosnan, the cast is rounded out by Katherine Dow Blyton as Alma Ingle, Olivia Barrowclough as Vicki Quinn, Elika Ashoori as Caira Hamed, Austin Haynes as Trev, and Rocco Haynes as Mikey.

Giant has been written by Rowan Athale, who is best-known for his work on Gangs of London, while Sylvester Stallone (Rocky) serves as the film’s executive producer.

The official synopsis promises a plot "based on the remarkable real-life story of legendary British-Yemeni boxing champion Prince Naseem "Naz" Hamed".

It continues: "Charting his inspiring rags-to-riches underdog tale from his humble beginnings in Sheffield to becoming champion of the world and a global sporting icon in the 1990s, the film explores the unlikely and tender relationship between Naz and his Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle; and the instrumental role that Ingle played on his road to success."

Giant is coming to UK cinemas on 9th January 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.