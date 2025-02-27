"This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

Hackman was 95 years old while Arakawa was 63, and the couple were found deceased alongside their dog.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement: "On 26th February 2025 at approximately 1:45pm., Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog were found deceased."

Born in San Bernardino, California in 1930, Hackman was said to have wanted to be an actor from the age of 10 but had a bit of an unlikely journey to stardom.

He left home at the age of 16 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, lying about his age in order to do so. There, he served for four and a half years as a field radio operator until being discharged in 1951.

It was in 1956 that Hackman decided to pursue acting, joining the Pasadena Playhouse in California and befriending actor Dustin Hoffman.

Gene Hackman. Vera Anderson/WireImage

He went on to star in multiple bit roles in various TV series before performing in off-Broadway productions and then eventually on Broadway in plays such as Poor Richard and The Natural Look.

Hackman enjoyed a successful film career, securing two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

He was perhaps best known for his portrayal of Lex Luthor in 1978's Superman film and its subsequent 1980 sequel Superman II, as well as his acclaimed roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven.

He also starred in movies such as Bonnie and Clyde, Mississippi Burning, The Conversation and Crimson Tide, with his final film appearance being in 2004's Welcome to Mooseport.

It was then that Hackman officially retired from acting and speaking to Reuters in 2008, Hackman said: "I haven't held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I'm not going to act any longer.

"I've been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don't want to do it any longer."

After his retirement, he joined forces with undersea archeologist Daniel Lenihan and went on to write three historical fiction novels. His last novel, Pursuit, was published in 2013.

Hackman's wife Betsy was a classical pianist, with the pair having married in 1991. Hackman had three children, Christopher, Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne, with his late ex-wife, Faye Maltese, who died in 2017.